Mumbai: BMC Pursues Hoarding Owners For ₹60 Crore In Unpaid Advertising Fees Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai: The BMC has yet to recover a revenue of Rs. 60 crore in annual advertising fees from hoarding owners. The amount is pending from the COVID -19 period between 2020 and 2023. The civic license department has now asked the hoarding owners to clear their dues in four installments.

The BMC collects advertising fees from the hoarding owners while allowing them to display their hoardings in the city. The civic body gave a rebate in the hike on annual advertising fees to hoarding owners who display messages related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision received flak from opposition parties while approving the proposal in the then standing committee in 2020.

As per the proposal, the BMC also approved a 5 percent rebate on an annual 10 percent license fee hike. However, even after getting a rebate, the hoarding owners were found to be reluctant to clear their dues of Rs. 60 crore in the last three years. Out of 189 hoarding owners, 54 of them have paid Rs.4.26 crore during this period. "We have informed the hoarding owners to pay their arrears in four installments. We are also discussing what can be done if they are not responding," said a senior civic official.

The BMC earns an annual revenue of Rs. 150 crores through advertising fees. The highest number of arrears has been recorded, Rs. 11.75 crores in H (East) ward comprising Khar, Santacruz and Bandra East areas, K West (Rs.10.42 crores ) Vile Parle West, Andheri West area), F (North) Rs. 7.56 crore - (Soon, Wadala) and D ward Rs. 6.60 crores comprising areas like Malabar Hill, Grant Road.