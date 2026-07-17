Mumbai: BMC Proposes Scientific Survey To Identify Hazardous Trees After Spike In Monsoon Tree Falls

The BMC plans a scientific survey to identify hazardous trees and improve urban tree management across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Following a spate of tree collapses during recent heavy rains, the BMC has proposed a city-wide scientific survey to classify Mumbai's trees as extremely hazardous, hazardous or healthy and assess their health, structural stability and lifespan. The exercise will involve arborists, botanists, environmental experts, civic officials and botany students across all administrative wards.

Mumbai recorded 830 tree falls between June 22 and July 6, triggered by high-velocity winds, with 480 trees located on private premises. Branch falls were even higher, with 1,238 incidents recorded so far this year, including 709 on private properties.

Against this backdrop, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday evening, led by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane, to discuss scientific measures for improving urban tree safety and management.

The meeting was attended by senior educationist and biologist Prof. Sanjay Deshmukh, environmental researcher Shrikant Inglikalkar, arborist Vaibhav Raje, and senior civic officials.

Scientific Survey Proposed

The meeting proposed a city-wide survey involving botany experts, students and arborists to classify roadside trees as extremely hazardous, hazardous or healthy and create a database documenting their species, age, health, structural condition and estimated lifespan.

Experts also called for a citizen handbook on tree care, a scientific pruning SOP, modern equipment, regular staff training and clear guidelines for pruning trees on private premises.

They recommended planting compensatory trees within Mumbai wherever possible, selecting suitable species and ensuring adequate space for root growth, while urging the Roads, Storm Water Drains, Sewerage Operations and Gardens departments to adopt a coordinated approach to tree protection.

Long-Term Tree Management

The meeting further proposed scientific analysis of every tree collapse to identify its root cause, the creation of biodiversity zones with native species, increased bamboo cultivation and a long-term, climate-resilient tree management policy. The BMC will study the recommendations and prepare a phased action plan.

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Dhakane also stressed the need to train civic officials and staff in the scientific care of trees, including the assessment of both their above-ground condition and underground root systems. A decision on the proposal will be taken soon, he said.

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