Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹2.42 Crore Juhu Beach Cleaning Contract After Previous Deal Expired

BMC has proposed a new ₹2.42-crore contract to strengthen waste removal operations at Juhu beach | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: After the existing contract ended in June, several tonnes of waste washed ashore, prompting the BMC to undertake a special clean-up drive.

Following the bidding process, the BMC has proposed appointing Deepak and Sons Transcon LLP for 18 months at a cost of Rs 2.42 crore for beach-cleaning work. The proposal has been placed before the civic Standing Committee for approval on Thursday.

The existing contract for cleaning Juhu Beach expired on June 4, 2026. Since then, the BMC's K/West Ward Solid Waste Management Department has been deploying manpower and equipment, including tractors, trolleys, beach-cleaning machines and skid loaders, to maintain the nearly 7-km shoreline. The collected waste is transported to the Deonar dumping ground using privately hired dumpers and JCB machines.

New Contract For Beach Cleaning

To transport waste collected from Juhu Beach to the Deonar dumping ground, the BMC had invited tenders to hire dumpers and JCB machines for 18 months or until 1,090 JCB shifts and 3,876 dumper trips were completed, whichever was earlier.

M/s Deepak and Sons Transcon LLP emerged as the successful bidder, with the BMC set to spend Rs 2.42 crore on the contract. The company quoted rates 24% lower per shift than the contractor previously engaged for Juhu Beach-related work.

Also Watch:

Clean-Up Intensified After Rains

Following heavy rainfall and high tides, the BMC intensified its clean-up operations at Juhu Beach, where nearly 350 metric tonnes of marine debris is washing ashore every day.

The civic body is currently removing around 180 metric tonnes of waste daily, with nearly 1,800 metric tonnes cleared and scientifically disposed of over the past 10 days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/