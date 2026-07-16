Mumbai: BMC Intensifies Juhu Beach Clean-Up As 350 Metric Tonnes Of Marine Debris Washes Ashore Daily

BMC has deployed additional machinery and workers to clear marine debris accumulating at Juhu Beach after heavy rains and high tides | File Photo

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: Following heavy rainfall and high tides, the BMC has intensified its clean-up operations at Juhu Beach, where nearly 350 metric tonnes (MT) of marine debris is washing ashore every day.

The civic body is currently removing around 180 MT of waste daily, with nearly 1,800 MT cleared and scientifically disposed of over the past 10 days.

Over 1,000 mm of rainfall recorded in early July washed large quantities of floating waste from minor drains and natural water channels into the Arabian Sea. Due to tidal action, the debris is now returning to the coastline, adding pressure on beach-cleaning operations.

BMC Steps Up Clean-Up

To tackle the surge, the Solid Waste Management Department has deployed additional machinery and manpower. While the regular setup includes two beach-cleaning machines, two bobcats, 10 dumpers, one JCB and 150 sanitation workers removing around 60 MT of waste daily, the BMC has added one more beach-cleaning machine, two bobcats, five dumpers, one JCB, two tractor-trolleys, two poclain excavators and 90 additional workers across two shifts.

"The clean-up drive at Juhu is being carried out continuously with mechanical equipment and manual workforce. The collected waste is being sent for scientific processing and disposal, while additional resources have been deployed to handle the recurring inflow of debris due to high tides," a civic official said.

The BMC has appealed to citizens and tourists to avoid littering and ensure proper waste disposal, especially during the monsoon, to prevent garbage from entering drains and natural water channels.

"Public participation is crucial to keeping Mumbai's beaches clean and protecting the marine ecosystem for future generations," said Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

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Opposition Targets BMC

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar accused the BMC of a sanitation failure, alleging that uncleared drain waste is flowing into the sea and leaving garbage heaps, some up to three feet high, along Mumbai's coastline.

Calling it a failure of civic management, she demanded a comprehensive inquiry and the immediate release of a white paper on the city's deteriorating sanitation situation.

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