Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹161 Crore L Ward Waste Contract, Seeks Extension Until January 2027

The BMC has proposed raising the value of its L Ward waste collection contract and extending operations to ensure uninterrupted services in Kurla and Saki Naka | File Photo

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) seven-year waste collection and transportation contract in L Ward, covering Kurla and Saki Naka, awarded to M/s K.M.S. (JV), has increased from Rs 122.49 crore to a proposed Rs 161.01 crore, an escalation of Rs 38.52 crore over the past one-and-a-half years.

Contract Value Rises In Phases

Approved by the Standing Committee on July 18, 2018, the contract became operational on January 20, 2019, following a six-month mobilisation period. The original work cost of Rs 117.78 crore rose to Rs 122.49 crore after adding 4% towards sundry expenses.

The contract value subsequently increased by Rs 8.03 crore in May 2025 to Rs 130.53 crore, followed by another increase of Rs 20.14 crore in January 2026, taking it to Rs 150.67 crore.

The administration has now proposed a further Rs 10.33 crore in expenditure, potentially pushing the total to Rs 161.01 crore.

Extension Proposed Until January 2027

With the contract due to expire on July 17, 2026, the BMC plans to extend it until January 13, 2027, citing the nine months required to procure specialised vehicles and complete mobilisation for the new contract.

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The existing contractor would continue operating during the interim period to prevent disruption to waste collection. The proposal has been placed before the BMC’s Standing Committee for final approval.

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