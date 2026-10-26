Mumbai: BMC Issues 48-Hour Removal Notices To 10 Stalls On Cuffe Parade's G D Somani Marg

The BMC has directed stall owners on G D Somani Marg in Cuffe Parade to remove structures cited for obstructing pedestrian movement, while owners claim they pay rent for the land | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: In a step towards reclaiming public footpaths in Cuffe Parade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to around 10 stalls and shops on G D Somani Marg, directing their owners to remove the structures for allegedly obstructing pedestrian movement.

The establishments, which include fruit and vegetable vendors, a florist, a fast-food stall and other shops, have been described as unauthorised and unlicensed in notices issued by the BMC’s A Ward office. The civic body has directed the owners to dismantle the structures within 48 hours of the notices being published and displayed.

Residents Demand Removal Of Stalls

Residents have been demanding the removal of the stalls, which they say came up around one-and-a-half years ago on space earlier allotted to a MAFCO shop. They contend that the structures encroach on public footpaths and inconvenience pedestrians, particularly at a busy road junction.

Sanjay Kokate, president of Manav Seva Dham, a Colaba-based citizens’ group that lodged a complaint against the stalls, said the footpath must be kept clear for pedestrians.

“Pedestrians need a safe footpath to walk and the stalls are obstructing the path,” he said.

Padmakar Nandekar of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) said earlier complaints had failed to stop the stalls from operating. He described the notices as a significant step towards reclaiming public spaces and called for effective enforcement.

“We hope the BMC will follow through with effective enforcement,” Nandekar said.

Stall Owners Claim They Pay Rent

However, the stall owners maintain that they have been paying rent to the District Collector for occupying the land. Shankar Pawar, who runs a flower shop measuring 14 ft by 7 ft, said the owners had submitted documents to the civic body in response to the notices.

“This is Collector’s land and we have been here since 1992. I was asked to set up the stall by the local MLA because there are florists in the area. I paid an annual rent of Rs 50,000 for the space,” Pawar said.

BMC Examines Documents Submitted

The A Ward office issued the notices on October 22 under Section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The stalls, however, remain in place.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ujwal Ingole said the civic body had not extended the removal deadline but needed to examine the documents submitted by the stall owners before proceeding.

“We have not extended the deadline for the removal, but we have to see the documents first,” Ingole said.

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Kokate questioned the delay, pointing out that the notices themselves described the structures as unauthorised and unlicensed. Residents are now asking if the notices will lead to the restoration of the footpaths.

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