Bombay High Court Directs BMC To Prevent Unauthorised Events At Cuffe Parade Greens Garden Amid Residents' Protest |

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents have won a reprieve in their campaign against unauthorised commercial functions and noisy events at the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) Greens Garden, with the Bombay High Court directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to permit programmes that violate civic norms.

Residents Move High Court Over Garden Events

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna disposed of a writ petition filed by the Cuffe Parade Welfare Association through its president, Dr Padmakar Nandekar, on October 16, 2026. The petitioner sought urgent intervention to restrain unauthorised commercial functions, private events and high-decibel activities, including the use of loudspeakers, DJ systems and dhols, on the 12,000-sq-metre plot on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg. The petition was filed after a portion of the garden was converted into a venue for Navratri celebrations.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Anand Pai pointed out that the civic body had not granted official permission for commercial activities in the garden. Citing municipal circulars, Pai said commercial programmes and marriage ceremonies were strictly prohibited on reserved grounds to preserve public spaces.

BMC Disputes Garden Classification

The BMC’s counsel submitted that the plot was not earmarked as a garden under the relevant provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The court, however, refrained from examining the merits of the plot’s classification at this stage.

Taking cognisance of the municipal circulars governing civic grounds, the High Court held that the BMC and the competent authorities must ensure that all activities on the plot conform to civic norms.

Unauthorised Programmes Cannot Be Permitted

The bench observed that events or programmes contrary to the guidelines should not be permitted. “In the event no permission is granted, the respondent corporation shall ensure due compliance of its circular in letter and spirit,” the judges ruled, adding that any permitted events must strictly comply with statutory requirements and noise-control protocols.

According to residents, the order requires the BMC to enforce its circulars dated March 19 and August 21, 2013, wherever permission has not been granted. Even when permission is granted, all applicable rules, regulations and protocols must be followed.

The 2013 policy seeks to prevent private organisations from monopolising public grounds and preserve access for local residents, particularly children during the summer holidays. The directives include restricting events to one-third of a ground, where permission is granted, and prohibiting organisations from blocking grounds through advance bookings for the entire year.

“This order is an important step towards protecting CPRA Greens Garden and preserving its intended use. Together, we will continue our efforts to protect our precious green spaces for the benefit of the community and future generations,” Nandekar said.

Residents said their objections extended beyond the Navratri celebrations. “We have objections to any event,” Nandekar said.

The CPRA managed the garden from 1986 until the BMC took it over in April 2026. A separate petition on the issue is pending before the court.

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