Mumbai: BMC principals to be schooled on management skills

Mumbai: BMC principals to be schooled on mangement skills

To hone the management and leadership skills of the civicrun schools’ principals, the BMC on Thursday launched an initiative of academically training the school heads.

The civic body has collaborated with the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management (JBIM) for the programme which was inaugurated at the Byculla zoo auditorium. The JBIM has made a special curriculum to teach management and leadership skills to 120 principals in the first phase.

The civic body came up with the idea so as to sharpen the leadership qualities within the principals and make them more efficient in handling challenges in running school administration. The step was also taken considering the growing number of pupils at the civic-run schools.

Talking about the initiative, BMC joint commissioner Ajit Kumbhar said the special management training has been designed as the school heads have to deal with parents, teachers as well as local public representatives.

The JBIM will teach the three-month curriculum in 40 sessions, for which the BMC will spend Rs 4 lakh.