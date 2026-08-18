Mumbai: BMC PPP Policy Draws Opposition Attack Over Open Spaces, Ruling Alliance Defends Land-Leasing Decisions

BMC corporators clashed over the use and leasing of Mumbai’s public land during Tuesday’s General Body meeting | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: A heated clash erupted between the opposition and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at Tuesday’s BMC General Body meeting, with Mumbai’s open spaces at the centre of the political storm.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress opposition accused the administration of pushing Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) that could open plots reserved for gardens, playgrounds, schools and markets to private developers, warning of crores in potential civic losses and a threat to Mumbaikars’ rights.

Opposition Targets PPP Policy

BMC Opposition Leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kishori Pednekar, while raising the issue through a statement, launched a blistering attack on the BMC’s PPP policy, alleging that Mumbai’s public land is being handed over to private interests in the name of development.

She accused the administration of compromising gardens, playgrounds, municipal schools and markets, allowing private entities to profit from assets built with taxpayers’ money.

Questioning the need for private partners when the BMC holds thousands of crores in fixed deposits, Pednekar demanded that the PPP policy be scrapped, all PPP and caretaker arrangements be subjected to a special audit, and properties be seized wherever conditions have been violated. She warned that failure to act would trigger an aggressive street agitation across Mumbai.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi accused the BMC of serving developers at the cost of Mumbaikars, alleging that the leasing of prime plots at Century Mill, CSMT Market and the Worli asphalt plant would benefit private interests. He claimed 650 former mill-worker families could be pushed out of Mumbai under the guise of rehabilitation.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar rejected the charge, insisting the workers would get homes in Worli itself—triggering another sharp political clash over Mumbai’s prime civic land.

Ruling Alliance Defends Land Decisions

Defending the ruling alliance, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole rejected the opposition’s allegations, saying no new policy has been introduced to lease out the plots.

Taking a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT), Ghole said the opposition expects the BJP-led Mahayuti government to deliver everything within six months, despite having 25 years in power to act on the same issues. Ghole’s remarks further angered Shiv Sena (UBT) members, triggering a heated exchange in the House.

Replying to the opposition, Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane defended the BMC’s land-leasing decisions, saying the Andheri Sports Complex was leased to Shree Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) after a public advertisement attracted three bids, with SVKM emerging as the qualified bidder.

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On the Century Mill plot, he clarified that although the land has been leased to a private developer, 650 mill-worker families will receive 405-sq-ft homes on the Worli plot, countering allegations that they would be pushed out of Mumbai.

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