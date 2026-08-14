Mumbai: BMC Improvement Committee Clears 30-Year Lease Of Prime Century Mill Land In Lower Parel Amid Opposition Protests

Opposition corporators protested after the BMC Improvement Committee approved the 30-year lease of prime Century Mill land in Lower Parel | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: Despite fierce opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, the Shiv Sena-BJP-led BMC Improvement Committee on Friday approved the 30-year lease of 23,822 sq m of prime Century Mill land in Lower Parel to Peddar Realty Ltd, with an option to extend it for another 30 years.

Opposition Questions Lease Decision

Opposition corporators accused the BMC of short-changing itself on valuable reclaimed land, questioning why the plot was not reserved for a public amenity or why more bidders were not invited.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut said the proposal failed to adequately protect mill workers’ families, while fellow corporator Sachin Padwal questioned the transparency of the bidding process and alleged that the terms may have been tailored to benefit a particular developer. Padwal and another corporator, Vitthal Lokre, tore up copies of the proposal in protest.

Committee Defends Revenue Move

However, Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi defended the decision, saying efforts would be made to provide mill workers’ families — particularly Marathi families — homes or space at the same location, while insisting the lease would boost BMC revenue.

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Sports Reservation Replaced

In another controversial move, the committee approved replacing a reserved sports complex/stadium in Mulund East with a petrol pump, citing the lack of one in the area. It also cleared a proposal to merge nearly 9,000 sq m of BMC land in Lower Parel with an SRA project, in return for 189 rehabilitation flats and a 25 per cent land premium.

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