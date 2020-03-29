Mumbai: BMC plans to shift Dadar market after failure of marking pitches

With its plan to mark pitches for vendors failing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shift the vegetable market at Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar to others parts of the city from Sunday. The civic body came up with this plan to avoid crowd gathering at the market as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus in the city.

A earlier day, BMC had marked 200 pitches for vegetable vendors to maintain a social distance in the markets under the supervision of policemen. However, with thousands of retail vegetable vendors visiting the market at the same time, this plan failed.

BMC then held a meeting with the APMC market authority and the police on Friday evening. Following this, a decision was arrived at to shift market to four different locations, including Somaiya ground, MMRDA exhibition ground, Mulund Octroi Naka, Dahisar Octroi Naka and Dadar market.

The vegetable brought from Pune and Nasik will be going to Somaiya and MMRDA ground. The retail vendors residing between Ghatkopar and Matunga will have to go to Somaiya ground. Those residing between Bandra and Goregaon will have to go to the MMRDA ground to buy vegetables. Vendors coming between Mulund and Ghatkopar will have to go to Mulund Octroi Naka to buy vegetables.

The vegetable brought from Vasai and Virar will be supplied to retail vendors coming from between Dahisar to Malad at Dahisar Octroi Naka.

For the retail vendors in Mumbai, the market will be at the same place at Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar. The BMC and police have planned this bifurcation of the market accordingly to divide the crowd and maintain social distancing.