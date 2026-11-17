Mumbai: BMC Plans To Double Land Lease Rates, Opposition Seeks White Paper On Civic Finances

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar has questioned the BMC's financial position and opposed placing an additional tax burden on residents | File Photo

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to double the reserve prices of its land parcels leased across Mumbai by raising the rate from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the Ready Reckoner value. The move is aimed at boosting civic revenue and will change the existing land-leasing policy.

Revised Rates For Different Land Uses

The BMC owns around 4,176 land parcels across Mumbai and its suburbs, leased for residential, commercial, industrial, educational, medical, religious and social welfare purposes.

Under the proposed policy, residential plots will be valued at 100 per cent of the Ready Reckoner rate, while commercial and industrial plots will attract twice the rate.

Manufacturing units will be charged 1.25 times the rate, while registered educational, medical, religious and social welfare institutions will get a concessional rate of 0.25 times.

The BMC will invite competitive bids through public tenders. Leases will generally be for a minimum of 30 years, with additional ground rent provisions for shorter leases.

Meanwhile, the possibility of increasing property taxes based on Ready Reckoner rates has raised concerns over the financial burden on Mumbaikars.

Opposition Seeks White Paper On BMC Finances

Opposition leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar has demanded a white paper on the BMC's financial position before any tax hike is considered. She questioned the status of the civic body's fixed deposits and asked why citizens should face higher taxes without clarity on its finances.

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"On one hand, the government promises affordable housing, while on the other, the BMC is considering higher taxes. What are Mumbaikars supposed to do?" Pednekar asked. She warned that citizens should not be caught between rising civic costs and the government's promise of affordable housing.

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