Mumbai: BMC Plans To Divert Excess Water From Tansa Lake To Treatment Plant In Bhandup; Invites Tenders

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to divert excess water from Tansa Lake that overflows every year and floods Mithi River to a water treatment plant in Bhandup for filtration.

Purshottam Malvade, hydraulic engineer, said, “Every Year, Mithi river gets flooded and incidents of water logging are noticed in nearby areas of the river because of excess water from Tansa. To resolve this issue, BMC has invited tenders to reuse the water.”

Sources have said the suggestions have been obtained from the TISS to determine the cost of the project.

BMC supplies 3750 million litres of water to Mumbai which comes from the Lakes like Upper Vaitarana, Madhya Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, Modak Sagar and Tulsi lake.

