Mumbai: BMC Plans Sterilisation Of 45,000 Stray Dogs Annually, Allocates ₹23 Crore For Control Drive

BMC rolls out large-scale sterilisation drive to curb rising stray dog population and reduce health risks in Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai (BMC) has launched a large-scale sterilisation campaign to control the rising population of stray dogs in the city and suburban areas.

Under this plan, 45,000 stray dogs will be sterilised in the current financial year, while a target of sterilising a total of 135,000 dogs has been set for the next three years.

Institutions appointed, budget allocated

For this campaign, a total of nine institutions, including the Mumbai Veterinary College in Parel, have been appointed. Approximately ₹23 crore will be spent on this scheme over three years.

Objectives of the campaign

Dr Kaleem Pasha Pathan, General Manager of the Deonar Abattoir, said that the main objective of this campaign is to control the unchecked growth of stray dog populations, reduce the risk of diseases like rabies, and manage human-animal conflict.

Programme background and progress

The ‘Animal Birth Control’ program was initially launched on a pilot basis in 1994 by the Dog Control Unit of BMC’s Public Health Department.

Following directions from the High Court in 1998, it has been implemented regularly with the participation of non-governmental organisations. By August 2025, a total of 434,529 stray dogs had been sterilised.

Survey findings highlight rising population

BMC conducted a baseline survey of stray dogs in collaboration with Humane Society International India (HSI/India). About 930 km of roads across Mumbai city and suburbs were surveyed.

According to this survey, the number of stray dogs reached 90,757 in 2024. In slum areas, the density was found to be 224 dogs per square kilometre. Out of the total 90,757 dogs, 33,671 had already been sterilised.

BMC estimates that the stray dog population could rise to 448,947 in the future if not controlled.

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Institutions assigned responsibilities

● The Welfare of Stray Dogs, Mahalaxmi – 3,000 dogs (Rs 46.50 lakh)

● Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA), Parel – 1,400 dogs (Rs 24.50 lakh)

● In Defense of Animals, Deonar – 7,000 dogs (Rs 1.08 crore)

● Ahimsa, Malad – 3,400 dogs (Rs 52.70 lakh)

● Utkarsh Global Foundation, Mulund – 9,180 dogs (Rs 1.60 crore)

● Mumbai Veterinary College, Parel – 540 dogs (Rs 8.91 lakh)

● Youth Organization in Defense of Animals – 3,780 dogs (Rs 66.15 lakh)

● Veterinary Therapeutics Indosurgery and Medicine Society, Mulund – 6,480 dogs (Rs 1 crore)

● Universal Animal Welfare Society, Malad – 5,100 dogs (Rs 1.78 crore)

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