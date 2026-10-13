Mumbai: BMC Plans Safety Audits Of 6 Dams And Pise Weir Ahead Of December 2026 Deadline

The BMC plans expert inspections of key dams supplying Mumbai to assess structural safety and reduce risks to downstream communities and the city’s water supply | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: With a December 2026 deadline to meet statutory requirements, the BMC is moving to conduct comprehensive safety audits of its dams supplying water to Mumbai, following directives from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The assessment will examine structural integrity, flag vulnerabilities and recommend corrective measures to avert potential hazards that could threaten downstream communities and disrupt the city’s water supply.

Under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, dam owners must undertake comprehensive safety evaluations through independent expert committees.

Expert Panel To Conduct Inspections

Following repeated reminders from the State Dam Safety Organisation, Nashik, and the NDSA, the civic body has proposed appointing a government-constituted expert panel to inspect its dams and submit detailed reports.

The exercise is estimated to cost Rs 45.90 lakh, covering inspections, expert fees, travel, accommodation and meals. The expenditure is proposed to be met from the BMC’s 2026–27 revenue budget.

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Seven Lakes Supply Mumbai’s Water

Mumbai’s drinking water comes from seven lakes—Tulsi and Vihar within the city, and Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Bhatsa, located 100–175 km away in Palghar, Thane, and Nashik districts.

Water travels through 650 km of transmission mains and 5,500 km of distribution pipelines, delivering about 4,100 million litres per day (MLD) to the city.

The civic body will carry out safety audits of dams owned by it: Tulsi, Vehar, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar and Tansa, as well as Pise weir.

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