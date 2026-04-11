Mumbai: BMC Plans Gen Z ‘Civic Fellows’ Pilot To Track Potholes, Sanitation; 50 Youth To Be Deployed

BMC proposes Gen Z civic fellows to monitor potholes and sanitation using tech-driven reporting | File Photo

Mumbai, April 11: In a bid to modernise civic governance, the BMC may roll out a pilot programme deploying 50 Gen Z “civic fellows” to monitor potholes, sanitation issues, and transport inefficiencies in real time. Armed with digital tools and incentivised through stipends, the initiative seeks to bridge on-ground gaps in municipal oversight.

Proposal for Gen Z civic fellows

BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana has submitted a notice of motion advocating innovative approaches to monitor civic issues such as road infrastructure, waste management, public transportation, and sanitation.

The proposal includes onboarding 50 trained youth aged 18–25 as interns under the ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows’ programme, with a focus on integrating technology and data-driven governance. The motion is slated for consideration by the BMC’s general body later this month.

Pilot rollout across wards

Tiwana’s proposal suggests rolling out the model as a pilot in 10 civic wards, with interns responsible for on-ground inspections and structured reporting. He emphasised that integrating a mobile application to route complaints directly to civic officials could significantly speed up grievance redressal.

“Considering these advantages, the BMC should move forward with the ‘Mayor Next Gen Civic Fellows Programme’ to actively involve Mumbai’s youth in civic governance,” said the notice.

Focus on governance and youth participation

"The initiative aims to strengthen oversight of civic amenities while actively involving youth in administrative roles, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency in governance. Interns may also be provided a fixed stipend,” the notice stated.

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Significantly, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, in her first address, emphasised plans to monitor the rollout of a Gen Z internship programme to boost youth participation in policymaking and urban governance.

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