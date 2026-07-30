Mumbai: BMC Plans Acrylic Makeover For Dadar Kabutar Khana, Green Cover To Replace Tarpaulin

Mumbai: Dadar Kabutar Khana |

Mumbai: Nearly a year after shutting down the iconic Dadar Kabutar Khana following the state government's ban on pigeon feeding, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning an aesthetic makeover of the site by replacing the existing tarpaulin covering with transparent acrylic sheets and introducing greenery beneath the structure.

Facelift Planned For Landmark

The civic body covered the pigeon feeding enclosure with tarpaulin in August last year after enforcing the state government's directive to shut all 51 kabutar khanas across Mumbai. The BMC had also seized pigeon feed stored at the premises to ensure compliance with the ban.

According to civic officials, the proposed revamp is aimed solely at improving the appearance of the site, while the prohibition on feeding pigeons will remain in force. "We intend to replace the tarpaulin with acrylic sheets and add plants underneath to make the space look more aesthetic. No other changes are proposed, and the ban on feeding pigeons will continue to be enforced," a G-North ward official said, as quoted by The Times of India.

Ban To Remain In Force

Officials also clarified that relocating the Dadar Kabutar Khana is not feasible as the site includes a heritage structure. The proposal comes months after Shiv Sena UBT MLA Mahesh Sawant had demanded that the kabutar khana be removed to help ease chronic traffic congestion at the busy Dadar junction.

For years, local residents have also raised concerns over health hazards associated with pigeon droppings and feathers, citing respiratory ailments and hygiene issues. Many residents had even installed protective nets along with window grills to prevent pigeons from entering their homes.

While welcoming the move to remove the tarpaulin, locals maintained that the ban on pigeon feeding should continue. Local corporator Yashwant Killedar also supported the proposal, stating that the current tarpaulin covering detracts from the landmark's appearance and should be replaced. The proposed facelift is expected to preserve the heritage character of the structure while enhancing the visual appeal of one of Mumbai's most recognisable public spaces.

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