Mumbai: BMC Plans ₹8.25 Crore Road-Washing Drive Amid 10 Per Cent Water Cut, Opposition Raises Questions

The BMC proposal to use water tankers for dust control has sparked concerns over water use amid shortages | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: Amid a worsening water crisis and drought across Maharashtra, the BMC plans to spend Rs 8.25 crore to wash 677 km of Mumbai’s roads to curb air pollution.

With the city already facing a 10% water cut and water rationing expected across the state, the move has drawn sharp opposition. Opposition parties have questioned the use of precious water and public funds—for road washing amid looming shortages.

To curb rising air and dust pollution, the BMC plans to wash 377 public roads spanning 677 km across Mumbai every day. Water tankers equipped with jetting systems will be deployed across seven zones for 150 days, excluding the monsoon, at an estimated cost of Rs 8.25 crore.

According to the proposal submitted to the Standing Committee for approval on Thursday, 2,000-, 5,000- and 10,000-litre tankers will spray roads with high-pressure water to control dust generated by construction, redevelopment, vehicular and industrial activities.

“Separate contractors have been appointed for each zone. The exercise will help curb dust pollution while improving road cleanliness,” claimed the civic official. However, opposition parties have questioned the plan, citing the ongoing water shortage.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Yashwant Killedar said, “While the state government is appealing to people to save water, the ruling BJP is planning to use it for washing roads. Even if non-potable water is used, we will not allow it to be wasted on roads.”

Opposition Questions Water Use

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi said, “We understand the need to control rising pollution, but where will the water come from? If water can be arranged to wash roads, the same non-potable water could be used for washing clothes, cars and other purposes. We want the BMC administration to explain how it plans to ensure water supply and manage the operation if the appointed contractor fails to procure water.”

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, “We will first hear what the BMC administration has to say about the source of water to be used for washing the roads. A decision can be taken after the administration provides clarity on the matter.”

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Water Stock And Supply Outlook

The seven lakes supplying Mumbai currently hold 13,68,827 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against a combined capacity of 14,47,363 ML. According to BMC’s water-supply planning data, the city’s stock could last until September 5, 2027, if the existing 10% water cut continues and the approved reserve storage in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa—Mumbai’s key water sources—is maintained. However, the BMC has not imposed any water cuts on swimming pools yet, with an official saying their water consumption is negligible.

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