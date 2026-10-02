Mumbai: BMC Orders 24x7 Action On Contaminated-Water Complaints After 1,514 Cases In 2026

BMC’s new SOP brings multiple civic departments together to tackle water contamination and leakage complaints | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The BMC has ordered round-the-clock action on contaminated-water complaints, following 1,514 cases reported in the first eight months of 2026.

According to the civic body’s Environment Status Report (ESR), contaminated samples fell to 0.28% in 2025-26 from 0.46% in each of the preceding two years, but the issue continues in several pockets.

SOP Mandates Coordinated Response

At Wednesday’s Standing Committee meeting, the BMC administration announced an SOP mandating a coordinated response to water-contamination complaints, involving ward officials, leak-detection teams, sewerage and drainage departments, solid waste management and health officials—from registering complaints and tracing contamination sources to carrying out repairs and certifying the water safe.

As per the ESR, B ward, covering Dongri and Umarkhadi, recorded the highest share of contaminated samples at 4.03% in 2025-26, up from 3.2% in 2024-25 and 1% in 2023-24. H-East, covering Bandra East, Khar East and Santacruz East, also saw contamination rise sharply to 3.11%, from 1.6% and 1.7% in the previous two years.

Leaking Connections Identified As Risk

Leaking service connections have been identified as a key contamination risk under the new SOP. The BMC said connections passing through drains, house gullies and marshy soil are vulnerable to corrosion and leaks, which can allow contaminated water into the network, with the risk increasing when drains are surcharged.

The SOP mandates immediate alerts to residents and local representatives, with advice to strain and boil water before consumption until the contamination is resolved. Health officials will monitor the affected area and provide preventive or curative care as needed.

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BMC Seeks More Manpower

Presenting the SOP before the Standing Committee, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project) Abhijit Bangar said civic staff work continuously to resolve reported leakages. “However, if manpower is increased, we can address water-leakage issues more effectively,” he said.

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