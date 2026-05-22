Mumbai: BMC Plans 130-Bed Cancer Hospital In Bandra Amid Rising Cases

BMC proposes a specialised cancer treatment facility in Bandra to improve affordable oncology care access across Mumbai’s western suburbs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to establish a dedicated 130-bed cancer hospital in Bandra West to strengthen healthcare services in the western suburbs and provide timely treatment to cancer patients closer to their homes.

Hospital aimed at improving suburban cancer care

According to senior civic officials, the proposed specialised cancer hospital will offer advanced oncology treatment facilities within suburban Mumbai, reducing patients’ dependence on major hospitals located in South Mumbai.

Officials said the new facility is expected to significantly improve access to cancer care and help reduce pressure on overcrowded tertiary hospitals, particularly Mumbai’s renowned Tata Memorial Hospital, which currently receives patients not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra but from across the country.

“This new cancer hospital in the suburbs will not only reduce the pressure caused by the growing population, but will also make emergency and specialised medical services more effective and accessible,” a senior civic official said.

Rising cancer cases raise concern

The move comes amid a steady rise in cancer cases nationwide and growing concerns over limited affordable treatment options in government hospitals.

Experts note that long waiting periods at existing public cancer facilities have become a major challenge, forcing even early-stage cancer patients to wait extensively for diagnosis and treatment.

Healthcare experts believe the proposed hospital will play a crucial role in decentralising cancer care in Mumbai by expanding specialised medical infrastructure beyond South Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai To Get 3 New Government Cancer Hospitals And Expanded Robotic Surgery Facilities In Next 4...

Government plans further expansion

The civic body, along with the Maharashtra government, is also reportedly planning to enhance cancer treatment facilities further in the coming years as part of broader healthcare expansion efforts across the city.

According to government and healthcare data, India records nearly 15 lakh new cancer cases every year, with incidence expected to rise significantly compared to previous years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/