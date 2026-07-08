Mumbai: BMC Plans ₹10,000-Crore Flood-Mitigation Project With IIT Bombay, To Seek NDRF Funding

BMC Plans ₹10,000-Crore Flood-Mitigation Project With IIT Bombay, To Seek NDRF Funding | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing a mega flood-mitigation plan with the assistance of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to secure National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) financing.

The proposed project aims to address 300-350 chronic flooding hotspots through new pumping stations, expansion of existing pumping capacity, installation of automated floodgates and strengthening of the city's stormwater drainage network.

BMC Plans Flood Mitigation Project

After days of intense rainfall that left several parts of the city waterlogged and disrupted normal life, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said recurring flooding is inevitable during extreme weather conditions.

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday, Bhide said, "Waterlogging is unavoidable when around 300 mm of rain falls within a short span and coincides with a 4.5-metre high tide, as Mumbai is surrounded by the sea on three sides and has been extensively developed on reclaimed land."

The admission comes as the BMC prepares to seek Central funding for a massive flood-mitigation programme, signalling that annual desilting alone is no longer enough to tackle Mumbai's increasingly intense rainfall.

IIT Bombay To Prepare DPR

The BMC has proposed a Rs 10,000-crore flood-mitigation project and will seek financial assistance from the NDRF to overhaul Mumbai's flood-management infrastructure. IIT Bombay has been tasked with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which will form the basis of the funding proposal for a long-term upgrade of the city's flood-control systems.

"The proposed project aims to address 300-350 chronic flooding hotspots by completing the two pending pumping stations at Mogra and Mahul, constructing additional pumping stations where required, augmenting the capacity of existing facilities, installing automated floodgates, and strengthening the city's stormwater drainage network," said Bhide.

Also Watch:

Appeal To Citizens

The civic authorities have also urged citizens not to dump solid or floating waste into rivers and nullahs, saying clogged waterways reduce carrying capacity and aggravate flooding during heavy rains.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/