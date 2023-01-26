e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC plans ₹ 10 cr revamp for roads near international airport

Mumbai: BMC plans ₹ 10 cr revamp for roads near international airport

For giving a smooth ride to more than 200 G20 delegates who will be coming to Mumbai between Nov and Dec, the BMC has undertaken resurfacing work of five roads near the international airport

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 03:40 AM IST
article-image
File
Follow us on

Mumbai: For giving a smooth ride to more than 200 G20 delegates who will be coming to Mumbai between Nov and Dec, the BMC has undertaken resurfacing work of five roads near the international airport. Pegged at the cost of Rs10 crore, the project is expected to be finished within one month. To ensure that contractors do quality work, 20% amount will be kept as deposit till the completion of the defect liability period.

Read Also
Mumbai: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church announces 9th convention
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day; read details inside

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day; read details inside

Mumbai: Man booked for forging British passport; 2 held for providing fake passport

Mumbai: Man booked for forging British passport; 2 held for providing fake passport

Navi Mumbai: Coastal Road in city to decongest Sion Panvel Expressway

Navi Mumbai: Coastal Road in city to decongest Sion Panvel Expressway

Mumbai: MBA student jumps to death in Mulund's Nane Pada

Mumbai: MBA student jumps to death in Mulund's Nane Pada

Delhi Liquor scam: ED attaches assets worth ₹ 76.54 crore across three cities including Mumbai

Delhi Liquor scam: ED attaches assets worth ₹ 76.54 crore across three cities including Mumbai