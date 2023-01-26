Mumbai: BMC plans ₹ 10 cr revamp for roads near international airport

File

Mumbai: For giving a smooth ride to more than 200 G20 delegates who will be coming to Mumbai between Nov and Dec, the BMC has undertaken resurfacing work of five roads near the international airport. Pegged at the cost of Rs10 crore, the project is expected to be finished within one month. To ensure that contractors do quality work, 20% amount will be kept as deposit till the completion of the defect liability period.

