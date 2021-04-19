Mumbai: BMC plan of 'step-down' facilities in hotels yet to roll out fully, Hotels' association welcomes initiative

To free up beds in private hospitals occupied by patients who do not need hospitalisation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 15 said that it would convert four- and five-star hotels into Covid care centres or ‘step-down facilities’ for patients who did not require medical intervention.

However, on the ground, the initiative is yet to be rolled out seamlessly, with one such step down facility having remained only on paper.

The BMC’s notification on step down facilities stated that Bombay Hospital at Marine Drive was supposed to tie-up with Hotel InterContinental, and HN Reliance Hospital with Trident Hotel at BKC.

When FPJ contacted the coordinator for Hotel InterContinental on Marine Drive, identified only as `Ms Ekta’ in the BMC notification, she said the hotel was not currently accommodating COVID-19 positive patients in its rooms. "The information is false and no such directions have come from BMC. In our hotel we are not allowing any COVID-19 patients,” said Ekta, who said there was no such tie-up with Bombay Hospital.