Mumbai: BMC Penalises 1,336 Waste Violations In September, Collects ₹18.70 Lakh In Fines

Civic authorities stepped up enforcement against littering, waste segregation breaches and other cleanliness violations across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The BMC took action in 1,336 cases under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Bye-laws, 2025, imposing penalties totalling Rs 18.70 lakh during September 1–28. The enforcement drive addressed violations involving public cleanliness, waste segregation and improper waste disposal.

Cleanliness Violations Top Cases

Keeping premises and their surroundings clean emerged as the biggest enforcement category, with 443 cases attracting Rs 7.80 lakh in fines. This included 203 cases against owners or residents, involving penalties of Rs 2,50,300, and 240 cases against other responsible persons, involving penalties of Rs 5,29,700.

The BMC also stepped up action against illegal Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste handling, penalising 35 cases with Rs 5.98 lakh. Of these, 29 involved dumping at unauthorised sites and six involved transporting waste without an approved plan.

Littering in public spaces led to 330 cases and Rs 1.67 lakh in fines, while handing over unsegregated waste accounted for 184 cases and Rs 1.68 lakh in penalties, including 127 cases involving bulk waste generators.

Action Against Other Violations

The BMC also penalised violations including spitting, public urination and defecation, nuisance caused by feeding animals, washing vehicles or utensils in public spaces, waste burning, vendor and hawker violations, pet littering and failure to clean event sites on time.

Digital Enforcement To Ensure Transparency

To ensure uniform and transparent enforcement, authorised civic staff will use a prescribed mobile app and portable printers to photograph violations, digitally record transactions and issue on-the-spot receipts. Online payments will be credited directly to the Municipal Corporation’s account.

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Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM), said, "The purpose of enforcement is not merely to collect penalties, but to promote civic discipline, ensure compliance with waste-management requirements and bring about a visible and sustained improvement in cleanliness across Mumbai."

The BMC has recorded 5,256 violations under the new Bye-laws since their citywide rollout on April 1, collecting Rs 90.22 lakh in fines through August 31.

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