 Mumbai: BMC Partners With IIT Bombay For Quality Assurance Of Cement Concrete Roads
Under this agreement, IIT Bombay will act as an independent third-party auditor responsible for maintaining high standards of cement concrete road construction.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
The BMC has entered into a MoU with the IIT Bombay | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Mumbai: In a significant step toward enhancing the quality and durability of the city’s road infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Bombay. This partnership aims to ensure stringent quality control in the ongoing and future cement concreting works across Mumbai.

Under this agreement, IIT Bombay will act as an independent third-party auditor responsible for maintaining high standards of cement concrete road construction. The prestigious institution will oversee quality checks, offer guidance, and ensure that the works meet the required specifications throughout the development process. 

The MoU was signed today in the presence of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

Abhijit Bangar. Key representatives, including Chief Engineer (Roads and Transport) Girish Nikam from BMC and Director of Research and Development Prof. Sachin Patwardhan from IIT Mumbai, participated in the ceremony.

The MoU signed in the presence of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects)

The MoU signed in the presence of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

This collaboration is part of the BMC’s broader initiative to concretize 701 kilometers of roads within city limits, with 392 kilometers already under construction in the first phase and 309 kilometers planned for the second phase. The roads span across the City Division, Western Suburbs, and Eastern Suburbs.

Speaking about the partnership, Commissioner Gagrani stated, “The appointment of IIT Mumbai for quality assurance will ensure that the cement concrete roads being developed in the city meet the highest standards. Their expertise will help us maintain quality even as we accelerate the pace of road development.”

Additionally, Abhijit Bangar highlighted that IIT Mumbai’s involvement would help minimize errors, both inadvertent and intentional, during the construction process. "Regular site inspections, feedback sessions, and technical audits will help us maintain vigilance, ensuring that the roadwork is completed without compromising on quality," he added.

IIT Mumbai will conduct various technical tests, including cube tests, core tests, slump cone tests, and durability tests, to ensure the roads are built to last. The institute will also offer advice on best practices for road maintenance and rehabilitation, alongside producing comprehensive audit reports based on its findings.

