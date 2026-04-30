Mumbai: BMC Orders Ward-Wise Plan To Crack Down On Illegal C&D Waste Dumping, Tightens Sanitation Oversight

BMC has launched stricter ward-wise monitoring to curb illegal construction debris dumping across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 30: To crack down on rampant illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued strict directives for a ward-wise C&D waste management plan.

The plan will map unauthorized dumping hotspots, quantify debris volumes, and record their current on-ground status, aiming to bring tighter monitoring and accountability.

BMC reviews sanitation operations

Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, held a review meeting on sanitation work in the eastern and western suburbs on Thursday at the M West and H West ward offices.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted through a digital presentation covering the current sanitation status across various administrative wards in the western suburbs.

Key aspects discussed included C&D waste, garbage collection and backlog, special-care waste, mechanised cleaning operations, as well as the current status of waste collection vehicles and manpower under the civic body.

Officials told to tighten monitoring

Joshi directed officials to tighten sanitation operations, stressing effective C&D waste management through ward-level plans mapping dumping hotspots, debris volumes, and current status. She ordered full deployment of the BMC workforce in morning shifts, with road-cleaning plans or the “Pink Army” covering later hours.

Calling for stricter accountability, she mandated regular field inspections, stronger mechanised cleaning, and warned of action against staff on prolonged unauthorised leave.

Digital tracking and recycling push

The BMC revamped its C&D waste collection system in December 2024, introducing a 24/7 central helpline and integration with the MYBMC App. The service offers free debris pickup up to 500 kg, beyond which charges apply—Rs 1,425 per tonne in the city and eastern suburbs, and Rs 1,415 per tonne in the western suburbs.

The civic body currently operates two recycling plants at Dahisar and Shilphata–Kalyan, with a combined capacity of 1,200 tonnes. It has also floated a tender for a dedicated digital portal modelled on Delhi Malba Portal to enable project registration, real-time debris tracking, and reporting of violations in Mumbai.

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Strict penalties for violations

To tighten enforcement, the BMC has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating all developers, contractors, infrastructure agencies, and government bodies to segregate waste at source into excavation material and construction debris.

Non-compliance will attract penalties of up to Rs 25,000 per vehicle per instance, with stricter action for repeat violations, while illegal dumping will invite stringent penalties.

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