Mumbai: BMC Orders Theatre Organisation To Vacate Dadar Parking Facility Unavailable To Motorists Since June 2023

The BMC has directed a theatre organisation to vacate the Vastu Central Building premises in Dadar, which were allotted for public parking during the COVID-19 pandemic | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The BMC has directed a theatre organisation to immediately vacate its public parking facility at Vastu Central Building in Dadar, which has reportedly remained unavailable to motorists since June 2023 as the premises are being used to store theatrical sets and other materials.

The facility, with a capacity of over 100 vehicles, was temporarily allotted during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The Municipal Commissioner approved its use until June 2024, followed by an extension granted by the Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) until June 2025.

BMC Directs Immediate Vacation Of Premises

"The permission cannot be granted to park Marathi theatre producers’ vehicles at the Kohinoor parking facility on J.K. Sawant Marg at Dadar West, or to use the Vastu Central premises for storing theatrical materials," said an official.

The BMC's latest notice directs the concerned association to vacate the premises immediately, warning of action under applicable BMC provisions for non-compliance.

RTI Activist Seeks Reopening Of Facility

RTI activist Anil Galgali said, “Municipal parking facilities are meant for vehicles, not theatrical storage. The continued occupation of the premises after the COVID-related permission expired must be taken seriously.”

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He urged the BMC to reclaim the premises and reopen the facility to the public, calling for regular monitoring to prevent public amenities from being diverted from their intended use.

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