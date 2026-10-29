Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Cleans 69.55 Km Of Roads In One Day, Removes 154.75 Tonnes Of Dust And C&D Waste

BMC deploys mechanised sweepers and sanitation teams to curb road dust across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: As part of its 10-day dust-control drive across Mumbai, the BMC cleaned 69.55 km of roads across 29 stretches on Thursday, collecting 39.75 tonnes of dust and 115 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The drive will continue until November 6.

Drive Targets 146 Roads Across Mumbai

The BMC has launched a drive across 146 roads in all 26 administrative wards to curb air pollution. The drive targets major traffic corridors, including the BKC Connector, SCLR, Eastern and Western Express Highways, JVLR, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, S.V. Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road, alongside other dust-prone areas.

🔷मुंबईतील वायू गुणवत्ता राखण्यासाठी तसेच रस्त्यांवरील धूळ आणि बांधकाम व पाडकामातून निर्माण होणाऱ्या राडारोड्यामुळे (C&D Waste) होणाऱ्या प्रदूषणास प्रतिबंध करण्याच्या उद्देशाने, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या घनकचरा व्यवस्थापन विभागाकडून दिनांक २८ ऑक्टोबर ते ६ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ या कालावधीत रस्ते स्वच्छता व धूळ नियंत्रणासाठी विशेष मोहीम राबविण्यात येत आहे. 🔷या मोहिमेत महानगरपालिकेच्या २६ प्रशासकीय विभागांतील (वॉर्ड) १४६ रस्त्यांवर स्वच्छता करण्यात येत आहे. 🔷या अंतर्गत, आज एकूण २९ मार्गांवर सुमारे ६९.५५ किलोमीटर अंतर परिसरात स्वच्छता करण्यात आली. यामध्ये एकूण ३९.७५ टन धूळ आणि ११५ टन बांधकाम व पाडकाम राडारोडा (C&D Waste) संकलित करण्यात आला. 🔷यासाठी महानगरपालिकेचे ५४१ स्वच्छता कर्मचारी, ४७१ स्वयंसेवक अविरतपणे कार्यरत होते. तसेच, १८ जेसीबी, २० डंपर, २१ मल्टीपर्पज मस्टींग मशीन, २१ मेकॅनिकल पॉवर स्वीपर (MPS), ६ वॉक-बिहाइंड ई-स्वीपर, ६ डिव्हायडर क्लीनिंग मशीन आदी संयंत्रांचा यासाठी वापर करण्यात आला. #mybmcupdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 29, 2026

Mechanised Cleaning And Dust Suppression

The operation combines mechanised sweeping, manual cleaning, scraping and desilting, with water sprinkling and misting to suppress airborne dust.

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The BMC deployed 541 sanitation workers and 471 volunteers, backed by 18 JCBs, 20 dumpers, 21 misting machines, 21 mechanical power sweepers and other specialised equipment. The collected waste is being removed for scientific disposal.

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