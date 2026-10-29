 Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Cleans 69.55 Km Of Roads In One Day, Removes 154.75 Tonnes Of Dust And C&D Waste
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Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Cleans 69.55 Km Of Roads In One Day, Removes 154.75 Tonnes Of Dust And C&D Waste

The BMC deployed 541 sanitation workers, 471 volunteers, 18 JCBs, 20 dumpers, 21 misting machines and 21 mechanical power sweepers for the campaign. The operation combines manual and mechanised cleaning with water sprinkling and misting, while collected waste is sent for scientific disposal.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Cleans 69.55 Km Of Roads In One Day, Removes 154.75 Tonnes Of Dust And C&D Waste
BMC deploys mechanised sweepers and sanitation teams to curb road dust across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: As part of its 10-day dust-control drive across Mumbai, the BMC cleaned 69.55 km of roads across 29 stretches on Thursday, collecting 39.75 tonnes of dust and 115 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The drive will continue until November 6.

Drive Targets 146 Roads Across Mumbai

The BMC has launched a drive across 146 roads in all 26 administrative wards to curb air pollution. The drive targets major traffic corridors, including the BKC Connector, SCLR, Eastern and Western Express Highways, JVLR, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, S.V. Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road, alongside other dust-prone areas.

Mechanised Cleaning And Dust Suppression

The operation combines mechanised sweeping, manual cleaning, scraping and desilting, with water sprinkling and misting to suppress airborne dust.

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The BMC deployed 541 sanitation workers and 471 volunteers, backed by 18 JCBs, 20 dumpers, 21 misting machines, 21 mechanical power sweepers and other specialised equipment. The collected waste is being removed for scientific disposal.

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