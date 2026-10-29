Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Cleans 69.55 Km Of Roads In One Day, Removes 154.75 Tonnes Of Dust And C&D Waste

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: As part of its 10-day dust-control drive across Mumbai, the BMC cleaned 69.55 km of roads across 29 stretches on Thursday, collecting 39.75 tonnes of dust and 115 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The drive will continue until November 6.
Drive Targets 146 Roads Across Mumbai
The BMC has launched a drive across 146 roads in all 26 administrative wards to curb air pollution. The drive targets major traffic corridors, including the BKC Connector, SCLR, Eastern and Western Express Highways, JVLR, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, S.V. Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road, alongside other dust-prone areas.
Mechanised Cleaning And Dust Suppression
The operation combines mechanised sweeping, manual cleaning, scraping and desilting, with water sprinkling and misting to suppress airborne dust.
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The BMC deployed 541 sanitation workers and 471 volunteers, backed by 18 JCBs, 20 dumpers, 21 misting machines, 21 mechanical power sweepers and other specialised equipment. The collected waste is being removed for scientific disposal.
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