Mumbai: BMC Orders Structural Audit Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyovers Just 12 Years After Construction Amid Durability Concerns

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has tasked Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) with conducting a structural audit of three flyovers on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). Constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2012, the necessity for an audit just 12 years later raises serious concerns about the durability and maintenance of these structures, according to civic officials.

SCLR is a vital 6.45-kilometre-long and 45.7-meter-wide arterial road in Mumbai, linking the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Santa Cruz with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Chembur. This six-lane road was developed as part of the World Bank-funded Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), with an investment of Rs. 454 crore. The subsequent phase of construction was financed by MMRDA using its own resources. In 2015, MMRDA transferred the management of SCLR to the municipal corporation.

The route comprises three key flyovers: Amar Mahal, Kurla Kalina, and the Double Decker flyover. To date, no repairs have been undertaken on these structures. In 2021 inspection conducted by the BMC and the Railway Authority revealed a pressing need for repairs to both the link road and the flyovers. So the civic body has appointed VJTI for this vital work, with a fee of Rs. 33 lakhs. Among the three flyovers, the CST Road flyover is the most significant, spanning 3.45 km. Additionally, the route includes a 560-meter Kurla Kalina flyover on LBS Road and a 1.8 km double-decker flyover.

As per sources the recent inspection identified several issues, including broken UPVC pipes, damaged girders, overgrown vegetation, and deteriorating footpaths. Given that this assessment was purely visual, the municipality has opted for a detailed structural audit of the flyovers. Based on the findings of this audit, decisions will be made regarding whether to carry out extensive repairs or to implement targeted patchwork fixes.

According to a civic official from the bridge department, "Structural audits of bridges are typically conducted 25 years after their construction. However, the necessity for an audit of these flyovers just 12 years after their completion is concerning.

Additionally, another bridge in Andheri, built by the Public Works Department and later transferred to the MMRDA, also requires major repairs, which has sparked controversy. After MMRDA declined to cover the repair costs, we have decided to proceed with the work independently and will be sending them the bills of Andheri flyover," said a senior civic official.