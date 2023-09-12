Mumbai News: BMC Approves Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Extension Till LBS Marg | File pic

Mumbai: The proposal by the bridge department to extend the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS) recently received approval from Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. However, the BMC will only be able to carry out the work after relocating five commercial structures at the LBS junction. This extension aims to enhance north-south vehicular connectivity.

Bridge will help bypass three signals

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had constructed a connector from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) junction to the Kalina junction, connecting to the LBS road flyover. However, the bridge from the MTNL junction ends 100 meters before reaching LBS, leading to demands from commuters to extend the bridge to LBS road and connect it to the road heading towards Ghatkopar. This bridge will help bypass three signals: the first at the BKC junction, the second at the BKC-CST road junction, and the third at the LBS road junction. Motorists traveling from Kalina can also avoid two signals, saving time and money," explained a civic official.

The technical consultant appointed by the BMC has prepared designs, estimates, and draft letters. The estimated project cost is approximately Rs. 29.38 crores, with 11 bidders showing interest. The contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder, M/s Bucon Engineers and Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd., who quoted 24% below the estimated cost. The total project cost, including taxes and charges, amounts to Rs. 36.48 crores. The work is expected to be completed in 24 months, excluding the monsoon period. However, the BMC must clear the commercial structures at the LBS junction before issuing the work order.

"There are five legal commercial structures that need to be provided with alternate accommodations. We are still searching for suitable locations to relocate these individuals. After that, the L ward will carry out the demolition of the structures, which is expected to take more than a month," said civic sources. According to the tender, the work includes the viaduct portion with a steel superstructure and pile foundation, along with a solid ramp featuring a reinforced earth wall. The width of the viaduct portion and solid ramps is 5.5 meters. The contractor will also undertake trenching for utilities, traffic plan preparation, construction of a slip road, drainage below the flyover, and other allied works like drain covers, thermoplastic paint, and signage.

Pointers:

The bridge will facilitate traffic from Bandra via the MTNL Junction in BKC to Ghatkopar via LBS Marg, avoiding three signal junctions. It will also assist traffic from Santacruz via the SCLR road to Ghatkopar via LBS Marg, bypassing one signal junction.

Length of the bridge: 246 meters

Width: 5.5 meters

Total cost: Rs. 36.48 crores

Expected completion time: 24 months (excluding monsoon)

