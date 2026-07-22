Mumbai: BMC Orders Daily Sanitation Inspections, Warns Action Against Negligent Officials

BMC has directed assistant commissioners to personally monitor daily sanitation and cleanliness operations across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: The BMC has directed assistant commissioners across all administrative wards to inspect sanitation posts every morning and personally monitor cleanliness operations.

They have been tasked with ensuring timely cleaning of roads, footpaths and public spaces, preventing garbage accumulation and keeping a close watch on Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). Officials found negligent will face action, an official said.

The directions were issued at a review meeting on Mumbai's "visible cleanliness" held on Tuesday. Held at the Penguin Enclosure of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla, the meeting was chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and attended by all deputy and assistant commissioners, as well as assistant engineers from the Solid Waste Management Department.

It reviewed compliance with High Court directions, the city's sanitation status, measures at GVPs, road cleaning and daily cleanliness operations.

Officials Told To Intensify Monitoring

Sharma directed senior civic officials, particularly deputy and assistant commissioners, to remain present in their jurisdictions daily, conduct field inspections and personally review sanitation operations, with regular reports submitted to senior officials.

He warned that a team appointed by the High Court could conduct surprise inspections of Mumbai's sanitation system at any time. Officials were instructed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, footpaths, public spaces, markets, bus stops and GVPs, take immediate action against garbage accumulation and crack down on unauthorised hawker encroachments obstructing public spaces.

Focus On Citizen Participation

Officials were also directed to regularly inspect GVPs, conduct sustained cleanliness drives and identify the causes of recurring garbage accumulation to implement permanent solutions. Sharma stressed the need to involve citizens, traders, NGOs and social organisations in cleanliness initiatives and promote a sense of collective responsibility.

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He further instructed civic officials to coordinate with elected representatives, promptly resolve sanitation complaints and inform complainants about the action taken.

Responding swiftly to complaints, resolving sanitation issues and increasing public participation must remain the primary responsibility of every administrative ward, with no delay tolerated, he said.

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