Mumbai: BMC Opens Women’s Hostel In Kandivali, JIO To Operate 135-Bed Facility For Female Students

BMC launches new women’s hostel in Kandivali to support affordable student accommodation in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: The BMC has constructed a women hostel in Akurli at Kandivali, aimed at expanding affordable housing for female students. Approved by the Improvement Committee, the facility will be operated by the Jain International Organisation (JIO). This is the second such initiative, following a similar hostel for working women launched in Goregaon in 2024.

Hostel constructed in Kandivali East

The construction of a ground-plus-five-storey building has been completed on a 1,642 sq m plot at Akurli village in Kandivali East. The building has now been handed over to the BMC’s planning department, which has decided to operationalise it as a hostel for female students. The facility will admit students aged 18 years and above and has been designed with 45 rooms, accommodating a total of 135 beds.

JIO selected to operate facility

The planning department had invited applications from interested organisations to run the hostel. Four institutions participated in the process, with the JIO being selected. The organisation will provide essential amenities including beds, mattresses, pillows, bed sheets, and blankets. It will also manage meal services, ensuring the provision of nutritious food for residents.

Fee structure and responsibilities

Female students will be charged a fee by the organisation, covering daily meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The organisation will also be responsible for electricity expenses and maintaining cleanliness at the facility, while the municipal corporation will bear the cost of property tax.

The organisation has been appointed for an initial period of 11 months, with provisions for extensions in similar phases of 11 months, for up to 20 terms.

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Background and Goregaon project

The proposal to construct the city’s first women’s hostel was approved by the civic standing committee in 2019. The design was finalised after surveying existing working women’s hostels across the city.

A 16-storey multipurpose building has been constructed on a 5,882.68 sq ft plot in Goregaon West. The facility houses 74 rooms with a total capacity of 180 beds.

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