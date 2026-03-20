BMC Invites Bids For Nursing College, Healthcare Institute In Bandra | File Photo

Mumbai: Despite ongoing opposition to the privatization of public health facilities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is moving ahead with its plans. The civic body has now decided to develop its proposed nursing college and allied healthcare training institute in Bandra West under a public-private collaboration model.

The BMC has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the establishment of the institute, aiming to strengthen healthcare education infrastructure in the city while leveraging private sector participation.

The planned institution will be built on a 2,327.42 sq m plot on R.K. Patkar Marg, adjacent to K. B. Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. The facility will include a nursing college with a minimum intake capacity of 100 students, along with paramedical and allied healthcare courses. The campus will also feature student hostels, a canteen, and staff quarters for hospital employees.

Under the proposed model, the selected private partner will be responsible for designing, constructing, financing, operating, and maintaining the multi-storey campus. The land has been offered at a concessional value of approximately Rs 5.29 crore, along with a nominal annual lease rent of Rs 2,350 for a period of 30 years. The contract will have an initial term of 10 years, extendable twice by 10 years each based on performance.

A pre-bid meeting was held on March 10, 2026, and the deadline for bid submissions is March 23, 2026. The project must comply with regulations set by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the Maharashtra Nursing Council (MNC).

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Officials said that once operational, student nurses from the institute could be deployed across civic hospitals, helping address workforce shortages. However, similar public-private partnership initiatives in the healthcare sector have faced protests in the past, with concerns raised over privatization.

Meanwhile, Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi is set to be handed over to a private operator. Of its 580 beds, 264 will be reserved for BMC patients.

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