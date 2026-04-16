Mumbai: BMC Opens New Pet Cremation Facilities In Deonar And Mahalaxmi, Offers Eco-Friendly Last Rites Services

BMC launches new pet cremation facilities in Mumbai to provide eco-friendly and dignified last rites for animals | X - @richapintoi

Mumbai, April 16: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed new crematorium facilities for small animals and birds at Deonar and Mahalaxmi, providing citizens with a dignified and eco-friendly option for last rites. Residents can book the service online through the Veterinary Health Department portal or seek assistance via a dedicated helpline.

Facilities operational from April 1

The initiative, implemented by BMC’s Veterinary Health Department, follows directives from the High Court to establish proper cremation infrastructure for small animals. The facilities have been operational since April 1, 2026.

Expanded access across Mumbai

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, the new setups ensure that residents across Mumbai city, as well as the eastern and western suburbs, now have access to dedicated services. This complements the existing facility in Malad, which has been functional since 2023.

Eco-friendly cremation systems

The Deonar facility can handle animals weighing up to 500 kg and operates on environmentally friendly PNG fuel. Meanwhile, the Mahalaxmi facility is fully electric and designed for animals up to 50 kg. Both systems aim to ensure scientific and pollution-free disposal.

Location and collaboration

The Mahalaxmi unit is located within an animal hospital run jointly by BMC and Tata Trusts. Officials said the move is part of broader efforts to improve services related to stray and pet animals in the city.

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Booking and helpline details

Citizens can book cremation slots online at https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/incineration-booking. A helpline (7564976649) has also been set up for assistance.

Public health and citizen relief

Officials said the initiative will bring relief to pet owners and improve public health standards by ensuring proper disposal of animal remains across Mumbai.

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