Mumbai: BMC opens its doors to tourists, here's how to book heritage walk of civic headquarters at Fort

Months after working for Mumbaikars amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now opened its doors to tourists today.
In an attempt to promote Mumbai's heritage among citizens and tourists, the state government has decided to conduct guided heritage walks inside the 128 years old BMC building. The BMC building is a UNESCO world heritage site, that was built in a Victorian Gothic Revival style with Golden beige basalt rocks in 1893.
In the walk, patrons will be able to visit 17 scenic points inside the BMC headquarters, under the supervision of an expert guide. The meeting point will be the selfie point outside the BMC headquarters, thereafter patrons will be taken inside the building. Some of the key scenic points include - Corporation Hall, Standing Committee Hall, Mayor's Office, Main Dome, Inner Dome and Museum Tower.
Watch the video here:
Timings
The timings of the walks will be - 9 am, 10:30 am, 4 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ticket price
The walk will cost Rs 300 for each visitor and an additional Rs 500 needs to be paid in case the visitor wishes to carry a professional camera. However, an MTDC official said, visitors, can click pictures with mobile phones, free of cost.
Where to book ticket
booking for the walk could be done online through, 'www.bookmyshow.com' or BookMyShow mobile app.
Steps to book ticket
Go to www.bookmyshow.com or click here
Click on 'Register Here' at the bottom of the page
Select the date and book the ticket
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)