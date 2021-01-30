Mumbai: BMC opens its doors to tourists, here's how to book heritage walk of civic headquarters at Fort

Months after working for Mumbaikars amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now opened its doors to tourists today.

In an attempt to promote Mumbai's heritage among citizens and tourists, the state government has decided to conduct guided heritage walks inside the 128 years old BMC building. The BMC building is a UNESCO world heritage site, that was built in a Victorian Gothic Revival style with Golden beige basalt rocks in 1893.

In the walk, patrons will be able to visit 17 scenic points inside the BMC headquarters, under the supervision of an expert guide. The meeting point will be the selfie point outside the BMC headquarters, thereafter patrons will be taken inside the building. Some of the key scenic points include - Corporation Hall, Standing Committee Hall, Mayor's Office, Main Dome, Inner Dome and Museum Tower.

Watch the video here: