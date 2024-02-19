Mumbai: BMC Neglect Sparks Water Wastage Concerns In Andheri

Water pipeline lead in Andheri | FPJ

Mumbai, February 20: The residents of Andheri West are growing increasingly frustrated with the BMC’s lack of action in addressing a water pipeline leak near Valencia Tower in Shastri Nagar. Despite numerous complaints lodged over two weeks, the leak persists, fuelling mounting concerns in the community, particularly following recent incidents of pipeline bursts in the SEEPZ Veravali area, occurring twice in just three months.

According to Rakhee, a resident near Valencia Tower, the leak occurs intermittently during BMC water supply hours in the morning and evening, lasting for up to an hour or two each time. While the leak subsides once the water supply is halted, a significant quantity is wasted; so much so that it seems it has rained in the area.

Another resident, Ratnakar Bangera, expressed dismay over the state of neglect Andheri endures as a municipal ward, citing various issues such as sporadic water leakages, lack of thorough cleaning efforts, and encroachment by garages and illegal vendors on main thoroughfares. Such neglect, he remarked, is a shameful reflection on the authorities.

Water Scarcity Fears Loom:

Residents are now apprehensive about the impending arrival of the summer season, fearing a potential scarcity of water exacerbated by the ongoing leak. Moreover, stagnant water accumulating from the leak poses an additional concern as it could lead to an increase in mosquito breeding and hence vector-borne diseases.

The recurring incidents of water wastage and the BMC’s failure to address them underscores the urgent need for improved maintenance and conservation measures, especially with summer fast approaching. Residents are also questioning the wisdom of deep cleaning efforts in the city, arguing that resources should be conserved and prioritised, particularly during the upcoming season of heightened demand.