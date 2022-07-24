Mumbai: BMC needs manpower to keep city hawker-free

BMC | File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is required workers to evacuate illegal hawkers from the 'B' ward area for which they have issued an advertisement.

Recently, the civic body issued an advertisement asking private manpower suppliers and NGOs to provide eight workers who will do the work of evacuating illegal hawkers from the area.

The area around Masjid Bundar, Bhendi Bazar, and P.Demello road fall within B ward.

BMC is ready to pay Rs. 680 per day to each worker. BMC appealed to Private Manpower supply firms to approach them with proper documentation.

The civic body has made it clear that those firms who have already been put on the blacklist should not send their quotation. BMC has also notified that the bid-winning firm should not provide minor workers. Interested bidders should keep a five per cent security deposit with BMC, it added.

It has further mentioned that if appointed and the workers are found in during working time, Rs.200 fine per day will be imposed on the supplier company.

An official from B ward said that these volunteers will be used for clearing unauthorised shops and illegal encroachments. "The BMC will provide logistics, but we have a shortage of manpower which is why we are outsourcing people from NGOs," said the official.

"These workers will work in two different shifts. We have chosen to recruit eight workers, considering we are a small ward and limited budget," the official added.

Last week, a senior officer had directed all the Assistant Municipal commissioners officers to visit their area and review the situation of the footpath. He also visited A and B wards to review. While speaking to the media, the officer had said that roads and footpaths in B road are narrow and encroached more as compared to A ward which consists of Colaba, cuff-parade area.

BMC officer had also said that he wants to put a mechanism in place where citizens can make complaints if the footpaths are encroached, missing or broken.