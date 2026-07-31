Mumbai: BMC, MTDC Plan World-Class Amenities To Boost City's Tourism Appeal

BMC and MTDC officials reviewed plans to upgrade tourism infrastructure and visitor amenities across Mumbai | AI Generated File Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: To enhance Mumbai's appeal as a global tourist destination, the BMC is prioritising the development of world-class amenities at key tourist hotspots. The plan includes better sanitation, beautification, safety measures, wayfinding signage, public toilets, drinking water facilities and digital information systems.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Friday chaired a joint meeting on Mumbai tourism at the BMC headquarters with officials from the BMC, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Mumbai City Collectorate to discuss measures for improving tourism infrastructure and visitor amenities across the city.

The meeting was attended by Mumbai City District Collector Aanchal Goyal, Additional District Collector Bappasaheb Thorat, Deputy Commissioner (Commissioner's Office) Prashant Gaikwad, District Planning Officer Sanjaykumar Shinde, MTDC General Manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, Head of Business Development Mansi Kothare, and other senior government and civic officials.

Focus On Tourism Infrastructure

"To position Mumbai as a vibrant cultural and heritage tourism destination, the BMC is taking steps to showcase the city’s iconic landmarks, historical sites and unique attractions to tourists," Bhide said.

She stated that the civic body is working to create a seamless and enriching experience for domestic and international visitors by strengthening tourist guidance systems and improving visitor amenities.

Bhide further stated that the BMC will collaborate with the MTDC to promote Mumbai’s tourism potential, develop new attractions and provide tourists with reliable information through dedicated digital platforms.

She added that while civic services remain the BMC’s core responsibility, tourism promotion will receive focused attention to enhance the city’s appeal as a global tourist destination.

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MTDC Stresses Sustainable Tourism

Jaiswal said the Maharashtra government is committed to strengthening tourism through improved infrastructure, strategic planning and sustainable initiatives. Emphasising Mumbai’s vast tourism potential, he said civic bodies, especially the BMC, must take the lead in promoting eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

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