Mumbai: BMC Moves To Shut Orchid City Centre Mall After Supreme Court Order; Directs Owners, Occupants To Vacate

BMC has ordered the closure and vacation of Orchid City Centre Mall until structural repairs and mandatory clearances are completed | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched coordinated action to enforce the Supreme Court’s directives concerning the Orchid City Centre Mall on Bellasis Road in Mumbai Central, ordering owners, developers and occupants of shops and units to vacate the premises.

A joint notice has been served on the concerned owners/developers and occupants, making it clear that no one will be permitted to enter, use or reside in the mall until the competent authority grants the required permission.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Supreme Court Orders Mall Closure

The move follows a Supreme Court order dated August 25, 2026, issued in connection with the fire that damaged the mall in 2020. The court directed that the entire building must remain closed until the developer completes comprehensive repairs and the BMC is satisfied that the structure, including all floors, is safe for movement and operations and complies with all statutory requirements.

Following the order, a coordination meeting was held by the BMC’s D Ward with officials from the Building and Factory Department, Building Proposal Department and Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with representatives of Nagpada Police, BEST and the mall administration.

The BMC has decided to undertake joint action to ensure that the premises are completely vacated. Notices prohibiting entry, use and occupation have also been displayed at the mall.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Civic Body Orders Utility Disconnections

As part of the enforcement action, the civic body has directed that the mall’s water supply be disconnected and appropriate action be taken against its municipal licences. Electricity supply will also be disconnected, except for power required for construction-related work.

Nagpada Police have been asked to provide necessary protection during the operation and ensure maintenance of law and order.

Warning Of Strict Legal Action

The BMC has appealed to all concerned to comply voluntarily with the Supreme Court’s directions and cooperate with civic and police authorities. It has warned that failure to comply could invite strict legal action, including eviction and sealing of the premises.

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The civic administration also clarified that any future permission to enter, use or occupy the building will be considered only by the competent authority and strictly in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

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