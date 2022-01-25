Mumbai: BMC moots new proposal worth Rs 7.71 cr for beautification of pond in Charkop

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has mooted a new proposal worth Rs 7.71 crore for beautification of a pond situated in Charkop , Borivali. It will be tabled before the Standing Committee meeting slated on Friday.

According to the proposal, the pond falls in Sector-7 of Charkop Sector-7 and it is located close to the the wet land of the creek. Hence, dduring hightide, Rajendra Nagar nullah, which is adjacent to lake, carries plastic and waste into the pond, polluting the pond. Hence, the BMC has decided to beautify the pond.

The pond is 4265.288 Sq.mt. The BMC plans to make an entrance gate, footpath around the pond, set up an open gym, demarcate a space to play, install wooden bridges and wood benches, a gallery for visitors, build a security wall around lake as part of the beautification plan

The Proposal stated that the ownership of the pond lies with the state government. Further, District Collector, Mangroves cell, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA)and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) have given NOC and approval to the beautification draft. The project consultant has estimated an expenditure of Rs. 8,18 crore for the project.

13 bidders have shown interest in the tendering process among them M/S Pyramid Construction Company is ready to work for less than 31.59 percent of the estimated cost. One percent of total cost will be kept as security deposit with BMC. The company will have to complete the entire project work within 18 months.

"It is not a natural pond; it is an artificial pond. For the last 15 years, we have been demanding the beautification of the pond. FInally, now it has been tabled before the Standing Committee" said Sandhya Doshi, a corporator from Gorai.

