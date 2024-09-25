Mumbai: BMC Medical Interns Demand Met, Hiked Stipend With Arrears Credited

BMC hospital medical interns' demands met | Representative File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical interns' demands of immediate disbursement of hiked stipend has been met. "Hiked stipend along with the arrears from February 2024 of interns in BMC run medical colleges credited as per the demands," Dr Abhinav Wagh, former joint secretary of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) posted on X.

Dr Wagh also thanked the BMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for taking up the matter seriously and immediate action. In the last week of August, the Corporate Resolution for stipend hike of interns of BMC-run Medical & Dental Colleges was issued.

Meanwhile, the demands of BMC Hospital's resident doctors for a hike of Rs 10,000 in stipends and rise in Dearness Allowance (DA) (at par of government hospital resident doctors) was met last month. "The BMC-run hospitals' resident doctors received the arrears till August and the resident doctors received revised salaries with DA in September," said BMC MARD member Dr Akshay More.

In May 2024, a group of 803 medical interns at BMC medical colleges have demanded immediate disbursement of their increased stipend and warned that they will go on strike if their demands are not met promptly.

On February 27, the government had passed a resolution to raise the stipend for medical interns. Given that state-run medical colleges interns were already receiving increased stipend as per the resolution, the ASMI had questioned as why BMC hospital interns were left out.