Mumbai: BMC Makes MDCTS Registration Mandatory For C&D Projects, Waste Vehicles; ₹25,000 Fine For Violations

BMC has tightened monitoring of construction and demolition waste transportation across Mumbai through mandatory MDCTS registration | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: Builders, developers, contractors, government agencies and transporters must register their projects and waste-carrying vehicles on the Mumbai Debris Control & Tracking System (MDCTS) within 15 days, the civic body said in a public notice issued Wednesday.

The mandate covers the entire construction and demolition (C&D) waste chain from generation and transportation to processing, recycling, unloading and backfilling.

The BMC has mandated active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Systems (VTMS) for all vehicles transporting C&D waste and excavation material. Vehicles lacking valid MDCTS registration or an approved VTMS will be fined Rs 25,000 for each violation, under the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws, 2025.

The crackdown comes as Mumbai generates nearly 8,500 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste every day, with the civic body seeking tighter control over its transportation and disposal.

Tighter Controls On Debris Transport

Project proponents and waste generators must now submit the prescribed C&D Waste Management Plan, segregate excavation material from other construction waste and engage only registered, authorised transporters, the BMC has directed.

Transporters, in turn, must ensure debris is taken only to authorised processing, recycling, unloading or backfilling facilities. Vehicles carrying C&D waste must also be properly covered to prevent spillage and dust emissions on city roads. The directives tighten controls across the entire debris chain, from the construction site to its final destination.

Every C&D waste load will be tracked under the MDCTS, enabling the BMC to monitor its journey from generation to authorised disposal, processing or reuse.

The mechanism will cover private, government, semi-government and infrastructure projects, while ward-wise inspections will target projects and vehicles that fail to register.

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Illegal dumping and unauthorised transportation could bring more than a Rs 25,000 fine, with BMC empowered to pursue stop-work orders, suspension of permissions, bank guarantee action and other legal measures.

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