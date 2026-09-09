Mumbai: BMC Issues SOP For OC Amnesty Scheme, Around 20,000 Buildings Likely To Benefit

BMC’s OC Amnesty Scheme will allow eligible flat owners and buildings to apply online for regularisation subject to prescribed conditions | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The much-awaited SOP for the BMC's 'OC Amnesty Scheme' has been prepared and the circular was issued on Tuesday, a senior BMC officer confirmed.

The scheme is applicable to residential, schools and hospital buildings which were occupied before 17/11/2016 with individual units' carpet area up to 80 sq mt (861 sq ft) and which have been granted IOD/amendment plans and development/construction permission as per the prevailing rules by the BMC and have not received occupancy certificate (OC).

The applications have to be made online on AutoDCR by an architect/licensed surveyor, and the link is expected to go live on the BMC's official website this week, sources said. The scheme is expected to benefit around 20,000 buildings across Mumbai.

"However, it does not include buildings which need OC from other authorities like MHADA and SRA. The authorities have to come up with their own SOPs," the BMC officer added.

Scheme Gets Final Approval

The OC Amnesty Scheme got final approval from the BMC general body last month. The BJP intended to bring in the 'OC for All' policy and in April, the BMC had sent a revised proposal to the state urban development department (UDD) asking to remove the cap of 80 sq mt carpet area per unit and grant OC to all residential buildings with approved plans.

It also asked for inclusion of commercial buildings (such as private offices) and not just schools and hospitals. However, the civic standing committee headed by BJP's Prabhakar Shinde passed the scheme in July, saying that once the UDD responds, the revisions will be implemented.

The scheme is aimed to benefit the weaker sections and middle-income group residing in buildings which have required NOCs in place, but lack OC because of factors beyond their control, like absconding builders/developers, administrative lag, etc.

Experts Raise Concerns

However, experts opine that the scheme could be a non-starter and will benefit the builders more than the innocent citizens. Advocate Vinod Sampat, President of Cooperative Societies Residents Association, said, "There is a high possibility that the builders' lobby has used their good office for vested interests and put responsibility, including penalty charges, on the residents. There are several cases going on in consumer court against the builders, however, if the buildings receive OC, they get scot-free. The flat owners should unite and recover the legal fees, architect fees, penalty and all charges incurred towards obtaining OC from the builders."

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, said, "The scheme could be a non-starter, similar to the similar schemes introduced in 1994 and 2012. This particular scheme enables an individual flat owner to apply for regularisation. In instances like if the entire building lacks Fire NOC, how is the individual flat get OC? Will an individual resident be able to bear the architect's fees, since online application is mandatorily applied through the architect. How are the authorities going to deal with flats which have major violations like inclusion of parking spaces, recreational plots, etc.," Prabhu questioned.

Willington Heights Triggered Scheme

The introduction of the OC Amnesty Scheme was triggered after the Tardeo's Willington Heights case, in which the top 17 floors of the high-rise were vacated following Bombay High Court order. The building has partial OC, and a resident had approached the court.

The court in August 2025 ordered evacuation of the residents of the non-OC floors, until the entire building is regularised. It was one of its kind action taken in Mumbai.

However, since then, the 27 evacuated families of the posh high-rise are still staying at alternate accommodation. With the SOP for the OC amnesty scheme ready, residents, however, express a sigh of relief that they can officially apply for regularisation.

Satish Mehta, a resident of Willington Heights, said, "We have been informed that the SOP for amnesty scheme is ready and the same will get operational very soon. Size of all the flats in our building are falling within the limit of 80 sq mt, which is one of the main conditions for the eligibility to apply. We will soon get the OC which was long awaited for. There is a sigh of relief not just our society members but also so many thousands of buildings be able to resolve typical hindrances and obtain OC."

Key Provisions Of SOP

Application has to be online through AutoDCR system through an architect/licensed surveyor

Amnesty Scheme will be applicable for the residential / Hospital / School Buildings which were occupied before 17/11/2016 with individual unit's Carpet Area up to 80 Sq mt

Provision of separate tab for "OC Amnesty Scheme" on AutoDCR online portal will be available, wherein all proposals received will be enlisted. Period of 15 days will be allotted for receiving any complaints/objections

Separate guidelines for issuance of partial OC.

Application can be made by Individual flat owners also

In case of rehabilitation proposals, delinking of issue of the OC to rehabilitation buildings/wings/component from the violation/non-compliance, if any, in sale buildings/wings/component will be dealt by obtaining specific approval of Municipal Commissioner

A 50% discount on the prevailing rate of penalty should be given for proposals received within the period of six months to one year from the date of SOP for implementation of the amnesty scheme.

In cases where matters are pending with ACB or due to court proceedings, OC will not be granted without the order of a competent court/Authority.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai: BMC General Body Approves OC Amnesty Scheme For Buildings Without Occupation Certificates

Extra Costs For Non-OC Buildings

In Mumbai, the buildings which are occupied but lack OC, the residents have to pay extra from their pockets. Apart from obstacles in obtaining a bank loan to purchase a flat without an OC, the residents also pay double water charges every three months to the BMC as the water is supplied by the civic body on humanitarian grounds. The residents also have to pay more property tax, compared to the buildings which are regularised.

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