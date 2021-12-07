Mumbai: BMC likely to spend Rs 71 lakh on restoration of heritage bungalow in Rani Baug

The heritage bungalows located within the Veer Jijamata Udyan (Rani Baug) are set to return to their former glory, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) likely to spend Rs 71 lakh on the restoration of a bungalow currently being used as an official residence by the Deputy Director of the park.

The proposal for repairs will be discussed in the forthcoming meeting of the standing committee – the all-powerful decision-making body within the corporation. An amount of Rs 71.1 lakh has been allocated for the repair work. The civic body has already obtained a NOC from the heritage committee, pertaining to the repair work.

According to sources, during the monsoon, leakages were found in the Deputy Director's bungalow. Following which the BMC had invited tenders and Rs 72.73 lakh was kept as the base price. The bid was won by Unity Construction which is ready to complete the repair work for Rs 68.36 lakh, which after adding taxes works out to Rs 71.1 lakh.

The BMC had made a provision of Rs 29.50 crore in the 2021-22 civic budget for repair work of Rani Baug. Part of this amount will be used for the proposed bungalow repair work. The leakage in the roof, refurbishing of the fencing and wooden doors, and other colouring work will also be done as part of the repairs. According to the contract terms, Unity Constructions will have to finish the repair work within 12 months, and BMC will keep 2 per cent of the total contract amount as a security deposit from the company.

The Veer Jijamata Udyan, popularly known as Rani Baug, has been allotted a level two status on the list of Heritage Monuments. Some of the bungalows within the premises have existed from the British era and were constructed in the 1920s. The wooden doors, windows and roofs have a vintage feel and these bungalows add to the beauty and charm of the popular leisure spot which also houses the city's only zoo.

