BMC leader of the House Ganesh Khankar alleges mangrove destruction and creek land reclamation in Gorai and Dahisar, seeks satellite audit | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Alleging rampant destruction of mangroves and reclamation of creek land in Gorai and Dahisar in the name of development, BMC Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar sounded an alarm at Thursday’s Standing Committee meeting, warning that unchecked landfilling could push Mumbai towards an environmental catastrophe. He threatened to move court with satellite imagery as evidence if the administration failed to take the issue seriously.

Mangrove Destruction Alleged In Borivali-Gorai

Raising a point of order at the Standing Committee meeting, Khankar flagged rampant mangrove destruction in the Borivali-Gorai creek belt, alleging that construction debris was being dumped in broad daylight to reclaim and encroach upon mangrove land.

Claiming to possess photographic evidence, he alleged that 110 to 150 truckloads of debris were being dumped daily. Hundreds of acres of mangroves from Charkop to Ganpat Patil Nagar and Kandarpada in Dahisar were allegedly being wiped out, with cricket turfs, badminton courts, furniture warehouses and marriage halls emerging on reclaimed land.

Earlier Complaint Allegedly Ignored

Khankar said the creek reclamation issue had earlier been raised in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, with photographic evidence submitted and an inquiry sought, but civic officials allegedly failed to act.

Accusing BMC officials and senior police personnel of a possible nexus with those behind the reclamation, he demanded a probe. Khankar also sought a 10-year satellite imagery audit of the coastal stretch from Link Road and Charkop to Ganpat Patil Nagar, with a comparative assessment of the past two years and the current situation. Warning against continued administrative inaction, he threatened to approach the court with satellite evidence in the interest of Mumbai residents.

Commissioner Warned Of Court Action

Khankar warned that failure to act on the alleged mangrove destruction could once again land Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide in court, following the recent judicial reprimand in the Magathane bus depot case in Borivali.

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Questioning the double standards in enforcement, he pointed out that BMC projects often face months of delays and repeated follow-ups to secure Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances, while large-scale filling of mangrove and creek land was allegedly taking place openly without intervention.

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