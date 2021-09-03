e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:41 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC launches screening drive to find latent TB infections

Agencies
A TB patient

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special project to find cases of latent tuberculosis (TB) infection in the city, it said on Thursday.

Relatives and others who come in close contact with active TB patients would be screened during the campaign, the civic body said in a release.

TB germs remain dormant or `latent' in the bodies of some people and they do not show symptoms immediately. But such persons are more likely to develop 'active tuberculosis' in future, the release said.

The project will help achieve the Union government's ambitious target of making the country tuberculosis-free by 2025, it said.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:41 AM IST
