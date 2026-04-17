Mumbai: BMC Launches ‘Muvvi Trap’ To Curb Mosquito Breeding, Target Dengue And Malaria

BMC introduces ‘Muvvi Trap’ in Mumbai to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce vector-borne diseases | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 17: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced an innovative and eco-friendly solution called the “Muvvi Trap” to combat the growing threat of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria. Unlike traditional methods that focus on killing mosquitoes, this new device targets their breeding cycle at the source.

Innovation unveiled under SMILE initiative

The initiative was unveiled at a programme organised under the Society for Mumbai Incubation Lab to Entrepreneurship (SMILE), where Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne launched the product developed by a startup. Experts and scientists present at the event emphasised that such innovations could play a crucial role in integrated mosquito control strategies.

How the ‘Muvvi Trap’ works

The “Muvvi Trap” works by attracting female mosquitoes using a specially formulated mixture of attractants and mild insecticides. Once drawn to the trap, mosquitoes lay eggs in the treated water. The insecticide then destroys the eggs, effectively preventing the next generation of mosquitoes from developing.

Cost-effective and safe for public use

Each trap remains effective for up to four weeks and does not require electricity, making it both cost-effective and easy to deploy. Officials have stated that the materials used are safe for humans, adding to its suitability for widespread use in residential areas.

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Part of broader disease prevention strategy

The BMC believes that incorporating such technologies will significantly help reduce the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika virus in the city.

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