Mumbai: BMC Launches AI-Powered WhatsApp Chatbot 'Vaidya AI' For Public Healthcare Services

BMC’s new Vaidya AI WhatsApp chatbot will help Mumbai residents access nearby healthcare facilities, government schemes, and treatment-related information | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched Vaidya AI, an artificial intelligence-powered WhatsApp chatbot, on Friday, aiming to make healthcare information and services more accessible to citizens.

The chatbot, developed jointly by the BMC and Fractal Analytics Ltd, can be accessed on 9892993368. It will provide information on healthcare facilities near a citizen’s location, including services available at different BMC health institutions based on the type of treatment required.

Healthcare Information And Access

The platform will also provide information on healthcare schemes of the Central and Maharashtra governments, enabling citizens to identify and access eligible services. Citizens will also be able to submit feedback through the chatbot, which will help improve the information and services offered.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare said the platform would help strengthen healthcare infrastructure by linking citizens’ treatment-related information with the civic health system. It is also expected to help citizens make better use of healthcare facilities and schemes available in their neighbourhoods.

Pilot Rollout Across BMC System

The AI platform is designed to facilitate communication with citizens, provide assistance at the preliminary treatment stage and enable multilingual interaction. It will also support hospital administrations in improving operational efficiency.

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The Vaidya AI platform will initially be implemented on a three-month pilot basis across the BMC healthcare system. The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the BMC and Fractal Analytics as part of the civic body’s efforts to integrate technology and artificial intelligence into public healthcare services.

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