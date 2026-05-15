Mumbai: BMC Launches AI-Powered ‘Vision AI Vault’ In E Ward To Digitally Preserve Birth, Death, Marriage And Civic Records

BMC introduces the AI-based ‘Vision AI Vault’ system to digitally preserve old civic records and speed up citizen services in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 15: All important civic documents, including old birth and death records and marriage records of the BMC’s ‘E’ ward, will now be digitally preserved under the ‘Vision AI Vault’ system. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, documents will be classified, scanned, and digitally stored.

This will also contribute to increasing transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the administration. The E ward consists of areas like Byculla, Nagpada, Mazgaon, and Dockyard Road.

BMC adopts AI for document preservation

The BMC is the first municipal corporation in India to use this technology. The initiative will be expanded to other civic wards in the coming days, officials said.

“Important civic documents stored in the E Ward of the BMC will now be digitally preserved under the state-of-the-art ‘Vision AI Vault’ system. This initiative will help in the safe preservation of old records like birth and death records and marriage records. Also, it will be possible to make necessary documents available to citizens in a faster, more accurate, and easier manner. The service for which citizens had to wait for at least 30 days earlier, and in some cases as much as one to one-and-a-half years, will now be available in just a few seconds,” Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi said.

Joshi added that the E ward office has preserved invaluable civic documents for many years, and records like birth and death records and marriage records have survived till date despite the harsh test of monsoon, humid weather, and time.

However, she said mere survival was no longer enough. Over time, the ink on the records started fading, the pages of the documents became brittle, and many documents were covered in dust and old cloth.

AI system to restore fragile records

“The implementation of the ‘Vision AI Project’ is a significant step towards the future. Under this project, a state-of-the-art AI-based digital vault (Vision AI Vault) will be set up to preserve more than lakhs of handwritten civic records from many years. It is not limited to simple scanning or traditional, outdated Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, but will give new life to the documents.”

“This system can accurately read intricate English, Marathi, and Hindi handwritten scripts; can re-enlighten letters that have faded over time; can remove the confusion caused by ink stains; and can also restore clarity and identity to fragile and worn-out pages from the pre-independence era,” she said.

“The cumbersome manual search of fragile and outdated records, long queues of citizens, and waiting filled with uncertainty will now come to an end, and citizens will be able to experience faster, more accurate, and convenient services,” the Additional Commissioner added.

BMC plans AI-based administrative systems

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed that AI technology should be incorporated into various BMC databases and that the corporation should move towards building a data-based, transparent, and citizen-centric administrative system.

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How the AI system will work

As soon as a citizen types a name, AI will find the relevant record within moments. After that, the original record page will immediately be available on the screen and a digitally signed certificate will be generated instantly.

With the help of modern technology, a new system will be set up to provide prompt service to citizens while preserving the historical heritage.

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