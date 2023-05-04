 Mumbai: BMC kills 1.85 lakh rodents in first 3 months of 2023
The municipality is working with 17 local agencies to control the rodent population in Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
BMC kills 1.85 lakh rodents in first 3 months of 2023 | representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC killed 1.85 lakh rodents in the city from January 2023 to April 2023 in a bit to curb diseases such as leptospirosis and the plague.

Local wards are using rodent-control medicine in areas where lepto and plague cases were reported. The municipality is working with 17 local agencies to control the rodent population in Mumbai. The BMC gives Rs20 to Rs25 per animal to the agencies. 

The municipality has appealed to citizens to keep their premises clean and scrap-free so rodents don’t take shelter in them.

The pesticide officer of the BMC, Chetan Chaubel, said: “Our rodent killing campaign runs for a year. Accordingly in the first threemonths we have killed around 1.85 lakh rats in the city. Last year the BMC killed 3,63,040 and in the year 2021, the municipality killed3,23,493 rats.”

